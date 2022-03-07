PHOTOS: High School Musical at Clarke Theatre

Clarke Theatre was nearly full on Friday evening (March 4) for its production of High School Musical. The audience clapped and cheered throughout the show as the cast worked their way through the catchy songs and fun dance routines.
Clarke Theatre was nearly full on Friday evening (March 4) for its production of High School Musical. The audience clapped and cheered throughout the show as the cast worked their way through the catchy songs and fun dance routines.
