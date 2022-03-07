Bob Friesen photos.

PHOTOS: High School Musical at Clarke Theatre

Theatre was nearly full on Friday evening

Clarke Theatre was nearly full on Friday evening (March 4) for its production of High School Musical. The audience clapped and cheered throughout the show as the cast worked their way through the catchy songs and fun dance routines.

Mission

 

