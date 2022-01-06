PHOTOS: Abbotsford receives large dump of snow

Locals woke up to up to a foot of snow in some areas in Abbotsford

A winter storm blasted Abbotsford with about a foot of snow overnight, blanketing the city and much of the Fraser Valley with the white stuff.

School was cancelled for the Abbotsford School District, bus service was temporarily suspended and the Abbotsford Police Department has urged drivers to only drive if necessary and to take it slow if you decide to venture on the streets.

The News made a call out to followers on Facebook to share photos from the big dump of snow and readers came through big.

Here is a sampling of some of the submitted pictures –

Jeannette Forrest Good photo

Lisa Weinkauf photo

Jeannette Forrest Good photo

Sharan Dhillon Gill photo

Brandon Jansen photo

Ana Stefanovic photo

Ana Stefanovic photo

Stefanie Kowalenko photo

Cindy Dueck photo

Parul Sharma photo