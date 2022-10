Ross Siemens (left) and Dave Sidhu topped the polls for mayor and council respectively. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Many Abbotsford candidates and their supporters gathered, as they traditionally do, at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium on Saturday (Oct. 15) for election night.

Results were displayed on a screen in the auditorium and those in attendance chatted, cheered, cried and congratulated each other as the numbers rolled in.

Photos by: Ben Lypka and John Morrow

abbotsfordBreaking NewsElection 2022