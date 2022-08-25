PHOTOS: Abbotsford fire crews battle house fire in east Abbotsford

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services battling blaze on Blatchford Way

Smoke fills the air on Blatchford Way in east Abbotsford as crews battle a house fire. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services is battling a house fire in east Abbotsford.

Crews have been called to Blatchford Way, off of McMillan Road earlier this morning.

No injuries have yet been reported.

More to come.

abbotsfordBreaking Newsfire