A scam involving multiple people has hit Abbotsford and other communities this week. (Creative Outlet image)

A scam involving multiple people has hit Abbotsford and other communities this week. (Creative Outlet image)

Phone scam involving group of fraudsters hits Abbotsford grandparents

Callers pretend to be grandchildren, local police and even a courier for the courts

A man is speaking out about a scam that his parents were swindled by in Abbotsford this week.

He said a group of criminals has taken them for a “large sum of money” by pretending to be a grandchild, a police officer and a courier for a judge.

The Abbotsford Police media spokesperson Const. Paul Walker confirmed that this has been happening in Abbotsford. The News is protecting the identity of the family involved, but sharing the story to let others know to be wary of these kinds of phone calls.

“How it works,” the man said. “A young-sounding male (or female) will call an elderly person and say ‘Hi, Grandpa’ or ‘Hi, Grandma,’ and if you reply with the name of the grandchild they think it sounds like then the scammer will pretend they are this grandchild.”

From there, the grandparent will hear a story about the young adult being in a car accident or has been pulled over by police with drugs found in the trunk — innocently, of course.

“They will say they’ve been arrested and need to post bail,” the man said. “A fake cop will even get on the line and verify the story (a very good actor) and often multiple calls will be made from the ‘police station.’”

The callers will work together to convince the victim that this “grandchild” is innocent and was in the wrong place at the wrong time. And the hook is that the bail needs to be paid in cash, and that a courier is on the way to pick it up.

“In the case of my parents, the courier was a girl in her 20s with pink hair,” he said. And while the girl was there, the “police” called to distract them so they didn’t think to grab any details such as a licence plate, or ask further questions.

“The scammers use multiple actors and also use sound effects like police radios and scanners and the sounds of an office,” the man said.

He did not disclose how much money his parents were tricked out of, but he wants people across the Lower Mainland, and especially Abbotsford, to talk to others about the scam to help protect more older people.

The scam is taking place in other nearby communities as well.

READ MORE: Fraudsters pose as grandson, cop to trick B.C. senior into handing over bail cash

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceScams

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UN chief strongly hopes war in Ukraine will end in 2023
Next story
Alleged Toronto-area condo shooter believed board conspired to murder him: docs

Just Posted

Photo by Pete Alexopoulos on Unsplash
Intersection of Vye and Whatcom in Abbotsford closed due to snow drifts

A man accused of possession of child pornography had the charge dropped after RCMP erred in collecting evidence. (Black Press file)
Charge dropped against Chilliwack man accused of child porn possession

Fraser Valley-based First Transit bus drivers have voted 98 per cent in favour of job action following a strike vote on Dec. 19. (File photo)
Fraser Valley transit drivers vote in favour of job action

James and Alan man one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles over the holiday season. The organization, as of Dec. 21, was still $61,000 away from its $165,000 goal. (Submitted photo)
Salvation Army concerned about drop in red kettle donations in Abbotsford-Mission

Pop-up banner image