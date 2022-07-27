Petland is coming soon to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. (Facebook photo)

Petland coming soon to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Pet store offers items for all sorts of animals, joins a crowded market in Abbotsford

Pet owners will soon have a destination to shop at Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

According to advertising in the mall, Petland is arriving soon and will give shoppers a new local option.

The Abbotsford location will be the company’s seventh in British Columbia, with stores also found in Kamloops, Port Coquitlam, Prince George, Surrey, Terrace and Vernon.

Petland also has stores in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The organization was founded in 1967 in Ohio and began franchising in the early-1970s. Expansion to Canada and international markets occurred in the late-1980s. There are currently franchises in South Africa, China, Mexico, Brazil and El Salvador.

Petland regularly carries items for dogs, cats, fish, bird, reptiles and small animals such as chinchillas, ferrets, guinea pigs, hamsters, hedgehogs, mice, rabbits and rats.

It is not yet known where in the mall Petland will be located, but there are several options for the new store.

Petland joins other pet stores in Abbotsford including: Bosley’s, Mr. Pet’s, Oly’s Pet Connection, Paw Street Market, Pet Lovers, PetSmart (two locations) and Tail Blazers.

For more information on Petland, visit petland.ca.

