Police in Vernon investigated after a person was found with severe burns from an incident that is believed to have occurred in Justice Park early Friday morning, June 23, 2023. Police confirmed Tuesday, June 27, that the person died in hospital that same day. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police in Vernon investigated after a person was found with severe burns from an incident that is believed to have occurred in Justice Park early Friday morning, June 23, 2023. Police confirmed Tuesday, June 27, that the person died in hospital that same day. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Serious crimes investigates death of person found with severe burns in Vernon

Police don’t know how the person suffered their injuries, but the death is being considered suspicious

Police have confirmed a person found with severe burns in Vernon Friday morning has died from their injuries.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP found the person in the 3000 block of 27th Street around 6:30 a.m. June 23.

The person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died later that day, the RCMP said Tuesday, June 27.

The Serious Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the person’s death.

“We want to offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer. “Although a full determination surrounding criminality has not yet been made, the circumstances leading up to the person’s death are being considered suspicious in nature at this time.”

Terleski said early indications are that this is an isolated incident and not a random attack, and there is no risk to the public that police are aware of.

On Friday police said they believed the person sustained their injuries in Justice Park on 28th Street across from the Vernon courthouse. Police are now asking the public for help in advancing the investigation and believe there is a “strong possibility” that a vehicle travelling through the area may have captured activity at the scene of the incident.

“We are asking motorists who were driving in the area of Justice Park between 6 a.m., and 6:40 a.m., on Friday, June 23, to check for dash cam footage and contact police if you have it,” said Terleski.

Anyone with information can call 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-10559.

Police are not releasing the victim’s identity out of respect for the family’s privacy.

READ MORE: Person found with potentially life-threatening burns in Vernon

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle involved in multiple Penticton hit-and-runs

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

DeathPoliceRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prince George was B.C’s deadliest community for black bears last year
Next story
Rick Hansen returns home for Williams Lake Stampede Parade, 50 years since injury

Just Posted

Rory Serna has been sentenced for an incident involving a stolen semi-truck that he crashed in Abbotsford in January 2022. (RCMP photo)
Man who crashed stolen semi-truck in Abbotsford gets extra year in jail

Eli Rattlesnake, an Anishinaabe Hoop Dancer, is one of the headliners at Community Action in Motion, taking place July 13 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. The night of performance art is meant to reduce stigma, break down barriers and promote resiliency around the toxic drug supply crisis. (Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Chilliwack group uses performance art to combat drug use stigma

Alina Durham (left) collects signatures at Chilliwack’s Canada Day celebrations at Townsend Park on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Durham has written up a petition with Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon to get the wording in B.C.’s Amber Alert system changed to include victims over the age of 18. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack mom collects signatures in effort to change Amber Alert criteria

Three power outages took place at the same time across Aldergrove and Abbotsford Tuesday morning. (BC Hydro outage map)
UPDATE: Power restored after outages affect 5,000 customers in Abbotsford and Aldergrove