Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. One person has died after a large tree fell across a busy road in Vancouver, crushing one car and damaging another. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Person dies after tree falls across Vancouver road, crushing one vehicle

Victim was alone in a sedan when tree toppled across three westbound lanes

One person has died after a large tree fell across a busy road in Vancouver, crushing one car and damaging another.

A statement from police says it happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Marine Way in southeast Vancouver.

They say the victim was alone in a sedan when the tree toppled across all three westbound lanes, crushing the vehicle’s passenger compartment.

Police say the victim was trapped inside and died at the scene.

The hood and front grille of an SUV were also damaged, but no one in that vehicle was hurt.

Investigators are appealing for dashcam video taken along the route between 5 and 6 p.m. as they try to determine why the tree fell.

Traffic

