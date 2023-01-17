A pedestrian was struck on Highway 1 just east of Clearbrook Road on Tuesday (Jan. 17) leading to the closure of a portion of the highway. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens at Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford following accident involving pedestrian

Abbotsford Police report that the person hit by a vehicle on the highway is in hospital

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Highway 1 through Abbotsford Tuesday afternoon is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Abbotsford Police confirmed this just hours after the incident, which took place in the eastbound lanes at Clearbrook Road.

Police had diverted traffic off the highway, through the overpass and back onto the highway.

The highway has since reopened.

More to come…

abbotsfordBreaking Newstrans-canada highway

 

A pedestrian was struck on Highway 1 through Abbotsford in the eastbound lanes at Clearbrook Road. The highway was closed eastbound until further notice Tuesday afternoon. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

A Google map of traffic flow shows where traffic was stopped (in dark red) just east of Clearbrook Road on Highway 1 through Abbotsford. A pedestrian was hit, and the eastbound lanes were closed. (Google)

Police direct traffic off Highway 1 at Clearbrook Road. A pedestrian was hit Tuesday afternoon. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford)

