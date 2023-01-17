UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens at Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford following accident involving pedestrian

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Highway 1 through Abbotsford Tuesday afternoon is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Abbotsford Police confirmed this just hours after the incident, which took place in the eastbound lanes at Clearbrook Road.
Police had diverted traffic off the highway, through the overpass and back onto the highway.
The highway has since reopened.
Highway 1 traffic eastbound being redirected at Clearbrook due to pedestrian struck #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/0aa6szLG6d
— Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 17, 2023
More to come…
