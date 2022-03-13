(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Pedestrian struck in hit and run in Deroche

Patient has been transported to Abbotsford Regional Hospital

A pedestrian was struck in a hit and run in Deroche, west of Mission, B.C.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., March 13, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Husband Road, just northeast of the small community.

The incident was described as a hit and run over emergency scanners, and the presence of Mission RCMP was requested. Mission RCMP confirmed their call to the scene.

The patient was transported to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

The Record has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more details.

More to come.

RELATED: Vehicle seized by Mission RCMP following hit-and-run collision that sent woman to hospital

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission

Previous story
Sts’ailes First Nation band members rescue cold mother and son lost in wilderness

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Pedestrian struck in hit and run in Deroche

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue Facebook photo.
Sts’ailes First Nation band members rescue cold mother and son lost in wilderness

Images that the North Vancouver RCMP released to the public on March 9, eventually leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento. Images that the North Vancouver RCMP released to the public on March 10, eventually leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento.
Mission man charged with sexual assault on North Vancouver trail

There is a rainfall warning for Wednesday morning across most of Metro Vancouver.
Rainfall warning issued for Fraser Valley