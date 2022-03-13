Pedestrian struck in hit and run in Deroche

Patient has been transported to Abbotsford Regional Hospital

A pedestrian was struck in a hit and run in Deroche, west of Mission, B.C.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., March 13, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Husband Road, just northeast of the small community.

The incident was described as a hit and run over emergency scanners, and the presence of Mission RCMP was requested. Mission RCMP confirmed their call to the scene.

The patient was transported to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

The Record has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more details.

More to come.

RELATED: Vehicle seized by Mission RCMP following hit-and-run collision that sent woman to hospital

@portmoodypigeon

patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission