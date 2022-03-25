Pedestrian seriously injured in Surrey

The Mounties’ Criminal Collision Investigation Team was in the Newton area Thursday night (March 24, 2022) after a pedestrian was struck near 80 Avenue and 128 Street. (Shane MacKichan photo)The Mounties’ Criminal Collision Investigation Team was in the Newton area Thursday night (March 24, 2022) after a pedestrian was struck near 80 Avenue and 128 Street. (Shane MacKichan photo)
The Mounties’ Criminal Collision Investigation Team was in the Newton area Thursday night (March 24, 2022) after a pedestrian was struck near 80 Avenue and 128 Street. (Shane MacKichan photo)The Mounties’ Criminal Collision Investigation Team was in the Newton area Thursday night (March 24, 2022) after a pedestrian was struck near 80 Avenue and 128 Street. (Shane MacKichan photo)
The Mounties’ Criminal Collision Investigation Team was in the Newton area Thursday night (March 24, 2022) after a pedestrian was struck near 80 Avenue and 128 Street. (Shane MacKichan photo)The Mounties’ Criminal Collision Investigation Team was in the Newton area Thursday night (March 24, 2022) after a pedestrian was struck near 80 Avenue and 128 Street. (Shane MacKichan photo)
The Mounties’ Criminal Collision Investigation Team was in the Newton area Thursday night (March 24, 2022) after a pedestrian was struck near 80 Avenue and 128 Street. (Shane MacKichan photo)The Mounties’ Criminal Collision Investigation Team was in the Newton area Thursday night (March 24, 2022) after a pedestrian was struck near 80 Avenue and 128 Street. (Shane MacKichan photo)
The Mounties’ Criminal Collision Investigation Team was in the Newton area Thursday night (March 24, 2022) after a pedestrian was struck near 80 Avenue and 128 Street. (Shane MacKichan photo)The Mounties’ Criminal Collision Investigation Team was in the Newton area Thursday night (March 24, 2022) after a pedestrian was struck near 80 Avenue and 128 Street. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person was taken into custody after a pedestrian was struck by a truck Thursday evening (March 24) in Newton.

According to a news release, police responded to reports of a collision at 80 Avenue and 128 Street shortly before 7 p.m., and a female pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition.

“The vehicle and the driver were located and the driver was taken into custody,” the release states.

The area around 80 Avenue and 128 Street was closed off while police investigated. The Mounties’ Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation.

READ ALSO: Pedestrian hit by car in Cloverdale

The investigation is in its early stages, and police are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or with video of the incident to contact the detachment at 605-599-0502.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPSurrey

Previous story
City seeks input on 11 sidewalk-and-crosswalk projects in Abbotsford
Next story
One injured in ‘targeted’ Surrey shooting

Just Posted

A new crosswalk in front of Centennial Park Elementary on Gladwin Road is among the priority sidewalk-and-crosswalk projects that have been identified by city staff. (Google Street View)
City seeks input on 11 sidewalk-and-crosswalk projects in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford International Airport cracked the half million mark for passengers this year after a big dip in 2020. (File photo)
Abbotsford International Airport breaks half-million passenger mark for 2021

A basket with wine and Abbotsford Canucks tickets is among the more than 100 items up for bid in an online silent auction running until April 3 in support of the BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation.
Online auction supports Abbotsford-based BC Agriculture in the Classroom

Chad Colivas was fatally shot in Abbotsford on March 21, 2022.
GoFundMe campaign started for family of Abbotsford man fatally shot