Pedestrian dead after being hit by more than 1 vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

A pedestrian has died following a collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Thursday evening.

The incident happened eastbound at the Prest Road offramp when it was dark and raining heavily around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

There were reports that a pedestrian was struck by a passing semi-truck and by at least one car. Paramedics arrived on scene and declared the person had died.

The truck driver pulled over and was seen talking with police officers.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was also called to the scene.

Highway 1 eastbound was closed at Vedder Road for several hours while police investigated.

The Progress has reached out to RCMP for more information.

RELATED: 1 dead after being struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Sunday

 

