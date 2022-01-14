Pattullo Bridge closed overnight in one direction this Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Lane closures will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for annual inspection and maintenance

The Pattullo Bridge will be closed in one direction overnight on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday for annual bridge maintenance and inspection.

The lane closures will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 16 the bridge will be closed southbound (toward Surrey) and on Monday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 18 it will be closed northbound (toward New Westminster) between those hours.

“Affected Pattullo Bridge users are encouraged to use the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges as alternatives during these nights. N19 bus trips will be re-routed over the Alex Fraser Bridge during the closures,” a TransLink bulletin advises.” The Pattullo Bridge will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists, and emergency vehicles in both directions at all times. Affected bridge users should plan for up to 30 additional minutes of travel time before leaving for their commute.”

