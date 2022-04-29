B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon at an event outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 9 that called for the province to end its planned phase-out of individualized autism funding. (Jake Romphf/Victoria News)

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon at an event outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 9 that called for the province to end its planned phase-out of individualized autism funding. (Jake Romphf/Victoria News)

Parents keep pressure on NDP plan for B.C. child support hubs

Kevin Falcon says he’ll return to individualized funding

B.C. Children and Families Minister Mitzi Dean launched an online survey this week to get feedback on the ministry’s plan to phase out individual funding support for autistic, Down Syndrome and other neuro-diverse children, as parents continued to provide their own feedback at MLA constituency offices.

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon attended a demonstration outside Attorney General David Eby’s office in Vancouver-Point Grey on Friday, where he repeated his vow to scrap a plan for regional service hubs that Dean says will be phased in over three years. Parents and autism support organizations have been calling on Dean to maintain individual funding for families since the hub plan was announced last October.

“There’s still time for the NDP to listen to families and reverse their planned cruel clawbacks,” Falcon said April 29. “The NDP’s ‘government knows best’ approach flies in the face of 20 years of evidence demonstrating the benefits of the individualized funding model.”

Dean’s ministry opened a survey this week the planned “family connection centres,” the first four of which are to open in 2023 in Kelowna, Terrace, Smithers and Prince Rupert. The ministry wants 40 such centres around the province starting in 2024.

In the legislature Thursday, Dean said her ministry has been hearing from families since 2019, on concerns about giving up their individualized care and having to travel to regional centres. B.C. Liberal critic Trevor Halford read a quote from a parent who accused Dean of withholding information about the changes and refusing to meet directly with parents.

“I’ve continued to meet with advocacy groups and service groups over the last 18 months, since I have the honour of being in this position,” Dean told the legislature April 29. “We need to make sure that we’re getting the system right, so we also have further opportunities.”

The online survey is open until Sept. 9, and includes a “service framework and service descriptions summary” of the new program and the goals of the family connection centres.

RELATED: B.C.’s new funding model disappointing, says Autism BC

RELATED: B.C. budgets $172M for transition to new support network

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
VIDEO: Lytton-raised woman writes song for those who lost their town to devastating fire
Next story
Flyer beware: B.C. court dismisses lawsuit against WestJet over expired flight credits

Just Posted

Runners explode of the finish line at the 2016 Run For Water event. This year’s race is set for May 29. (File photo)
Abbotsford’s Run For Water returns to traditional format for 15th edition

Becky Adams has posted a song she wrote about the loss of homes in Lytton on YouTube. She was raised in the small community that was hit by fire on June 30, 2021, and has strong ties to the area still. (YouTube/Becky Adams)
VIDEO: Lytton-raised woman writes song for those who lost their town to devastating fire

Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux , 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September 2020 after being reported missing four days earlier.
Coroners’ inquest called into death of First Nations teen in Abbotsford group home

John Lowe is selling coffee to help raise funds for body armour to protect a group of Canadian volunteers in Ukraine. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack man raising money for body armour to protect volunteers in Ukraine