Pair of Abbotsford schools functionally close

Two Abbotsford secondary schools are functionally closed starting today (Jan. 19).

The Abbotsford School District announced that due to operational limitations, both W.J. Mouat Secondary School and Yale Secondary School are temporarily closed to in-person instruction.

Both schools are scheduled to re-open on Monday (Jan. 24). Parents will be informed by email with further information.

This month has seen Mission’s Heritage Park Middle School temporarily close due to a shortage of teachers. Surrey’s independent Bibleway Christian Academy also closed shortly after returning from the holiday break.

