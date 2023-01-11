Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Package of THC and cellphones with $35K prison value seized in Abbotsford

Contraband recently discovered at Matsqui Institution, reports CSC

A package containing contraband with an institutional value of $35,000 was seized Dec. 6 at an Abbotsford prison.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said in a press release issued Wednesday (Jan. 11) that the items seized at Matsqui Institution included three packages of THC, two cellphones, chargers, and USB and SIM cards.

The release stated that the items were discovered due to “the vigilance of staff members.”

Last week, the CSC reported that almost $11,000 worth of drugs – including MDMA, cocaine and methamphetamines/fentanyl – were seized Jan. 4 from an inmate at the medium-security prison.

It was also revealed last week by a spokesman with the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers that a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with crystal meth was captured Dec. 29 at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford.

RELATED: Almost $11K in drugs seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

RELATED: Pigeon toting crystal meth in tiny backpack caught in Abbotsford prison yard

The CSC said it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its facilities, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the press release states.

“CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

Anyone wanting to report drug use, trafficking or other activities at CSC institutions can do so anonymously by calling the toll-free tip line, 1-866-780-3784.

