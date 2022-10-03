The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey on April 13, 2018. Richmond RCMP say a deadly shooting Oct. 2, 2022 was likely targeted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey on April 13, 2018. Richmond RCMP say a deadly shooting Oct. 2, 2022 was likely targeted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Overnight shooting in Richmond leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Police say it was likely targeted

One man is dead and another is injured following a late night shooting in Richmond Sunday (Oct. 2).

RCMP say they were called to the 8000-block of Sunnymede Crescent – a residential area – just past 11 p.m. after people reported hearing gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene, while the second was transported to hospital.

RCMP say they believe the shooting was targeted, but that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to help them determine what occurred. The scene remains cordoned off Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: Heat records broken in Hope and Abbotsford on Sunday

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Richmond DistrictShooting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mother killed, 4 children injured in head-on crash near Trail
Next story
Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves improve to 2-0

Just Posted

,,,,
Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves improve to 2-0

Scuba diver Heather Godbout took a leap into Harrison Lake on Sunday, keeping the summer season going well into October. (Submitted photo)
Heat records broken in Hope and Abbotsford on Sunday

A man who had been stabbed was found Sunday morning (Oct. 2) by a patrol officer at the Meadow Fair shopping complex in Abbotsford. (Google Street View)
Man, 41, seriously injured in stabbing in Abbotsford

A tree that resident Conrad Junos had warned the City of Abbotsford about for years recently fell. It blocked a portion of the Fishtrap Creek Park trail for several days. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Downed tree blocks Abbotsford trail for several days

Pop-up banner image