Outgoing Abbotsford councillors congratulated for committee work, commitment to city

Brenda Falk and Sandy Blue each wrapping up eight years of service as councillors

If the community understood all the good work Sandy Blue did in her role as an Abbotsford city councillor, she would have been re-elected.

Her colleague Patricia Ross expressed her disappointment that Blue – who fell just one spot short of another term during the recent municipal election – would be leaving the council table, as they all said a fond farewell to each other Monday night at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

Blue was elected to council in 2014 and over two terms has served on a number of committees, including the development, transportation and infrastructure advisory committee; the Fraser Valley Regional District’s executive board; and the hospital board – to name a few. She has also served as vice-president of the Abbotsford Police Foundation since 2006.

In a speech thanking her, outgoing mayor Henry Braun spoke fondly of Blue’s commitment to Abbotsford. He said her key projects included developing a competency-based police board recruiting model for use province-wide, creating a new bilingual brand identity for Canadian Women in Communications and playing a lead role on the Burnaby-New West Task Force to prevent the sexual exploitation of children and youth.

“Sandy has a long legacy of community service and more than 20 years of fostering economic development in Abbotsford and helping our city grow,” Braun said.

“In fact, in 2006 Sandy was an instrumental part of the team that put Abbotsford International Airport on the map, helping it to expand, bring new jobs and give Abbotsford citizens more direct access to the world, and likewise, the world more access to the great city of Abbotsford.”

Brenda Falk did not run for re-election as councillor for the city of Abbotsford this fall. She is a local business owner, and she and her husband are moving to Alberta. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Outgoing councillor Brenda Falk was also congratulated and thanked for her work over her two terms, particularly as an advocate for business.

Falk was also elected in 2014, and is a farmer, entrepreneur and businesswoman. In addition to running her own businesses, and prior to serving on council, Falk was a member of the agricultural advisory committee, the economic advisory committee and the mayor’s task force for economic development.

She co-created the regional Circle Farm Tour and the Passport to Christmas program, and has been a member of Fraser Basin Council, vice-chair of the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Relations Committee, and many more.

“Brenda has always been active in the community, especially in the areas of business and agriculture and has spent the last 20 years developing and teaching water-wise gardening practices and sustainability in farming,” Braun said. “Brenda, your free and creative spirit will be missed.”

Both councillors were presented with large bouquets, a plaque and a blanket, and were accompanied in the audience by family, friends and supporters.

Falk did not run for re-election and is planning a move to Alberta with her husband.

Couns. Dave Sidhu and Kelly Chahal were absent from the meeting to attend prior engagements.

