NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa improving how it handles intelligence: Trudeau’s national security adviser

Jody Thomas says officials are taking steps to address breakdowns in communication within government

The prime minister’s national security adviser says Ottawa needs to improve the way it manages intelligence, and officials are taking steps to address breakdowns in communication within government.

Jody Thomas made the comments Thursday (June 1) at a meeting of a parliamentary committee that is investigating allegations that members of Parliament were targeted by foreign interference.

READ MORE: David Johnston plans to keep role, as House of Commons votes for him to step aside

Thomas said she wouldn’t speculate on the specifics of what took place before her tenure, after watchdog David Johnston found in a recent report that there were serious issues in the way the government handles confidential information.

The former governor general’s first report found that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service was aware of indications Chinese officials were contemplating action directed at Canadian MPs, but did not identify negligence at the highest political levels.

The report said intelligence about Chinese officials seeking information about Conservative MP Michael Chong didn’t reach the prime minister, the public safety minister or Chong himself until after it was leaked publicly by media.

Thomas says steps have been taken to ensure better information flow since her arrival to the national security advisor position in 2022, and more is now being done to ensure officials are aware of how to consume intelligence.

David Fraser, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Debt limit bill gives Republicans IRS cuts, but Democrats say they expect little near-term impact
Next story
U.S. turns up pressure on air bag inflator company that refuses a recall despite deaths, injuries

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Rhonda Clough is in a tough spot, with the provincial government clawing back Employment Insurance medical benefits she’s getting while waiting for hip replacement surgery. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack woman on disability benefits teeters on the brink of homelessness

The Kariton Art Gallery in Abbotsford runs The Big Tiny show until June 24.
Abbotsford Arts Council opens Big Tiny exhibit

Soprano Melanie Krueger and tenor Martin Renner Wallace are the guest artists at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of the season on June 4 in Abbotsford.
Fraser Valley Symphony presents The Magic of Opera in Abbotsford

Jas Anand ran for Abbotsford council in October 2022 but afterward failed to submit complete financial paperwork to Elections BC. He is not permitted to run in the October 2026 election. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford council candidate Jas Anand disqualified for not submitting complete paperwork