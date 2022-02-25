Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grille of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill on Feb. 2. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Ottawa anti-government convoy organizer Pat King denied bail

Pat King was arrested last Friday and faces several charges

A prominent organizer of the three-week convoy protest near Parliament Hill has been denied bail.

Pat King was arrested last Friday and faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour says he’s not satisfied that King, if released, wouldn’t commit offences similar to those he’s accused of.

Seymour says he also lacks confidence in King’s proposed surety, an Alberta woman who has known King for about four weeks.

As Seymour delivered the ruling this afternoon, King sat in-person in the courtroom at the Ottawa courthouse, wearing a camouflage jacket over a grey hoodie and matching sweat pants.

He shifted between hunching forward and leaning up against the wall behind him.

– The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said Pat King faced a firearms charge in 2016.

