Conservation Officers, biologists, a retired park ranger and a concerned citizen rescued an osprey nest from high water on Kootenay Lake. (BCCOS file)

Conservation Officers, biologists, a retired park ranger and a concerned citizen rescued an osprey nest from high water on Kootenay Lake. (BCCOS file)

Osprey nest rescued from high water in Kootenay Lake

Conservation Officers, biologists, a retired park ranger and a concerned citizen rescued the nest

An osprey’s offspring was successfully saved from high water this week after the BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) and wildlife biologists rescued a nest from Kootenay Lake.

The BCCOS posted to Facebook on Wednesday (June 22) to say that rising water levels lead to a precarious situation with the Osprey nest.

“The nest was close to being flooded and with the forecast calling for a further rise in water levels, it needed to be moved,” the BCCOS said in an online post. “The recent rescue unfolded in Kalso Bay, and included Ministry of Forests wildlife [biologists], COs, a retired park ranger and a concerned citizen.”

The rescue team was able to get to the nest via boat, and BCCOS says that the mother osprey was “very calm” while she watched the rescue from a nearby tree.

“Very carefully, two eggs – which were secured in a warm cooler – and the nest were moved approx. 15 metres to a higher piling,” BCCOS wrote. “Moments later, the osprey returned to her newfound nest.”

To report an incident or wildlife concern, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Category 3 fires banned in Southeast B.C., campfires still permitted
Next story
Langley teen’s sliced finger leads to lawsuit against school district

Just Posted

Thousands of litres of chemicals used to make synthetic opioids were seized by federal RCMP CLEAR team on June 2, 2022 from an Extrom Road residence in Chilliwack. ( B.C. RCMP)
RCMP seize chemicals used to make synthetic opioids from rural Chilliwack home

Abbotsford Trustee Rhonda Pauls has taken the role of executive director of Baseball PEI and says she is considering whether she will run for re-election on the board of education.
Abbotsford trustee confirms new position in PEI; pandemic has made remote work possible

Roadside Attraction in a Vancouver-based Tragically Hip tribute band. (Roadside Attraction photo)
Tribute bands, dhol drummers, zipline set to entertain at Abbotsford’s Berry Fest

Some of the youth from the 2021-22 Fraser Valley cohort of the Co-Creating a Sustainable BC program visited Net Zero Waste Abbotsford on a field tour to learn about the issue of organic waste in the community. (Submitted photo)
Fraser Basin Council invites youth to take action against climate change