FILE - Marion Cotillard poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘Brother and Sister’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Oscar-winning actresses Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French stars of screen and music, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday Oct.5, 2022 in support of protesters in Iran. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

FILE - Marion Cotillard poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘Brother and Sister’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. Oscar-winning actresses Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French stars of screen and music, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday Oct.5, 2022 in support of protesters in Iran. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

Oscar winners chop off their hair in support of protesters in Iran

Marion Cotillard, Juliette Binoche, other French stars made #HairForFreedom video statement

Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French stars of screen and music, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday in support of protesters in Iran.

“For freedom,” Binoche said as she hacked a large handful of hair off the top of her head with a pair of scissors, before brandishing it in front of the camera.

The video, hashtagged HairForFreedom, comes with Iran engulfed by anti-government protests. They were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

The video of Cotillard, Binoche and dozens of other women cutting off locks of their hair was released on an Instagram account, “soutienfemmesiran” — which translates as “support women in Iran.”

“These women, these men are asking for our support. Their courage and their dignity obliges us,” said a post with the video.

“We have decided to respond to the appeal made to us by cutting — us too — some of these locks.”

Some of the other women who took part included actors Charlotte Rampling and Charlotte Gainsbourg, who was also filmed cutting off a lock of hair from the head of her mother, singer Jane Birkin.

RELATED: ‘Every one of us was a Mahsa’: Iranians in Canada cut hair at women’s rights rallies

IranThe Oscars

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nearly 4,500 Canadian Armed Forces members, families waiting for military housing
Next story
Youth now charged with stabbing woman in Abbotsford over the summer

Just Posted

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr (left), on stage with Insp. Casey Vinet, addresses the crowd during the “Crime is Toast – Breakfast with the Chief” event on Wednesday morning (Oct. 5) at Tradex. (Dale Klippenstein/Abbotsford Police Department)
Abbotsford Police chief addresses repeat offenders, violent crime and more

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Youth now charged with stabbing woman in Abbotsford over the summer

Caio de Figueiroa, a 2022 WJ Mouat secondary graduate who is also a Abbotsford Children's Theatre alumni, received a $500 bursary recently. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Children’s Theatre alumni rewarded for time spent on the stage

The B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report on proposed changes to the province’s electoral districts, including shifts in boundaries in Abbotsford and Mission. (B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission map)
Preliminary report shows less-dramatic changes to Abbotsford ridings, but Mission gets more compact

Pop-up banner image