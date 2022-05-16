Open houses address McKee neighbourhood draft plan in Abbotsford

Three open houses are taking place this week in Abbotsford for the public to learn more about a draft plan for the McKee neighbourhood and to provide feedback.
The draft plan is the third of four phases for the neighbourhood, a mountainous area known for its open space and trails. It is a large undeveloped area of approximately 2,080 acres (842 hectares).
The city website says the planning process will “develop a vision for a new residential neighbourhood anchored by a neighbourhood centre and connected with trails, parks and open spaces.”
The open houses take place:
• Tuesday, May 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Auguston Traditional Elementary
• Wednesday, May 18 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Ledgeview Golf Course
• Thursday, May 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Auguston Traditional Elementary
Residents are also welcome to provide their feedback at letstalkabbotsford.ca until 9 a.m. on May 30.
In early 2020, city council rejected the “We Town” concept – which would have housed 30,000 people in futuristic highrises – as part of the plan.
But the developers’ revised proposal for the “Abbotsford Tech District” – creating space for 18,000 technology workers – has not been ruled out.

