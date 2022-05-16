Open houses address McKee neighbourhood draft plan in Abbotsford

Sessions on May 17 to 19 enable public to provide feedback

Three open houses are taking place this week in Abbotsford for the public to learn more about a draft plan for the McKee neighbourhood and to provide feedback.

The draft plan is the third of four phases for the neighbourhood, a mountainous area known for its open space and trails. It is a large undeveloped area of approximately 2,080 acres (842 hectares).

The city website says the planning process will “develop a vision for a new residential neighbourhood anchored by a neighbourhood centre and connected with trails, parks and open spaces.”

The open houses take place:

• Tuesday, May 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Auguston Traditional Elementary

• Wednesday, May 18 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Ledgeview Golf Course

• Thursday, May 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Auguston Traditional Elementary

Residents are also welcome to provide their feedback at letstalkabbotsford.ca until 9 a.m. on May 30.

In early 2020, city council rejected the “We Town” concept – which would have housed 30,000 people in futuristic highrises – as part of the plan.

But the developers’ revised proposal for the “Abbotsford Tech District” – creating space for 18,000 technology workers – has not been ruled out.

