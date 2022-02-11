Truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, in Windsor, Ont., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario premier declares state of emergency over ongoing blockades

Doug Ford: it’s illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is declaring a state of emergency in response to ongoing blockades in Ottawa and Windsor, Ont.

He says he will use legal measures to enact orders making it “crystal clear” that it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure.

Ford says that includes protecting international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways.

He says fines for non-compliance will be up to $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment.

More coming

—The Canadian Press

CoronavirusTrucks

Previous story
Doctors and tourism industry calling on Ottawa to end COVID-19 testing requirements

Just Posted

web
Abbotsford Business Excellence Award recipients announced

Samaritan’s Purse, which sent its disaster relief unit to Abbotsford to help in flood-recovery efforts in November, is among five organizations receiving a total of almost $600,000 on Monday, Feb. 14. (Photo: Samaritan’s Purse)
Abbotsford charity’s online platform raises $600K for flood recovery

Pictured (from the left) are Atlas Power Technologies’ Dean Hedman, Director and Chief Construction Officer, Brooke Wade, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mitchell Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Director. (Submitted photo)
Clean energy start-up company building supercapacitor facility in Abbotsford

A driver in a stolen Chevy Equinox uses the inside edge of a roundabout on McCallum Road in Abbotsford to speed past traffic while fleeing from police on Wednesday (Feb. 9) to Langley. (Screenshot from Air One footage)
Police helicopter captures footage of driver in stolen vehicle from Abbotsford to Langley