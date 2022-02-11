Ontario premier declares state of emergency over ongoing blockades

Doug Ford: it’s illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is declaring a state of emergency in response to ongoing blockades in Ottawa and Windsor, Ont.

He says he will use legal measures to enact orders making it “crystal clear” that it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure.

Ford says that includes protecting international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways.

He says fines for non-compliance will be up to $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment.

—The Canadian Press

CoronavirusTrucks