Tyler Wiebe, shown with his two daughters, was stabbed to death on Sept. 1 in Abbotsford.

Tyler Wiebe, shown with his two daughters, was stabbed to death on Sept. 1 in Abbotsford.

Online fundraiser started for family of Abbotsford murder victim

Tyler Wiebe was fatally stabbed on Sept. 1; no charges laid yet

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise money for funeral costs and the two daughters of the man fatally stabbed in Abbotsford on Sept. 1.

Tyler Wiebe, 32, died after being stabbed at the Balsam Apartments at 1968 McCallum Rd.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the day after the incident that two suspects had been identified on scene and were arrested. But no charges have yet been laid.

RELATED: Stabbing in Abbotsford now declared a homicide

The GoFundMe page says that loved ones have lost “an amazing father, brother, son and friend.”

“Tyler had such a contagious laugh, with a hilarious sense of humour. He could make anyone laugh and was extremely loyal and protective of the people he loved.”

Wiebe had a passion for music and a talent for framing, but “his biggest joy was his two beautiful little girls,” the pages states.

“He loved being a father and he loved those kids more than anything else in the world.”

Funds raised will help with the cost of funeral services and extra money for Wiebe’s daughters to help support them and “for when they get older.”

The page can be found at gofundme.com by searching “Funeral costs and support for Tyler’s daughters.”


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsHomicide

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Seven weeks of overnight road closures for Hwy. 1 overpass
Next story
Lululemon coming to Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Just Posted

Tyler Wiebe, shown with his two daughters, was stabbed to death on Sept. 1 in Abbotsford.
Online fundraiser started for family of Abbotsford murder victim

Lululemon is opening this fall at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Lululemon coming to Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Prospector Kru Williams and Chiliwack mountaineer Adam and Palmer hike through unforgiving terrain in search of a legendary deposit of gold in the premiere episode of 'Deadman's Curse," a new series that premieres on History in d (Screenshot/ HIstory Channel)
‘Deadman’s Curse’ to feature local explorers, legend

This stuffed armadillo showed up in a Chilliwack resident’s front garden on Sept. 5, 2022. (Brett Chomlack photo)
Stuffed armadillo shows up in Chilliwack man’s front garden