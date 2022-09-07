Online fundraiser started for family of Abbotsford murder victim

Tyler Wiebe was fatally stabbed on Sept. 1; no charges laid yet

Tyler Wiebe, shown with his two daughters, was stabbed to death on Sept. 1 in Abbotsford.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise money for funeral costs and the two daughters of the man fatally stabbed in Abbotsford on Sept. 1.

Tyler Wiebe, 32, died after being stabbed at the Balsam Apartments at 1968 McCallum Rd.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the day after the incident that two suspects had been identified on scene and were arrested. But no charges have yet been laid.

The GoFundMe page says that loved ones have lost “an amazing father, brother, son and friend.”

“Tyler had such a contagious laugh, with a hilarious sense of humour. He could make anyone laugh and was extremely loyal and protective of the people he loved.”

Wiebe had a passion for music and a talent for framing, but “his biggest joy was his two beautiful little girls,” the pages states.

“He loved being a father and he loved those kids more than anything else in the world.”

Funds raised will help with the cost of funeral services and extra money for Wiebe’s daughters to help support them and “for when they get older.”

The page can be found at gofundme.com by searching “Funeral costs and support for Tyler’s daughters.”



