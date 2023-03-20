Cory McIntyre of Abbotsford, with his wife Melissa and their four kids, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. An online fundraiser has been organized to help the family.

Cory McIntyre of Abbotsford, with his wife Melissa and their four kids, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. An online fundraiser has been organized to help the family.

Online campaign set up for family of Abbotsford dad with terminal cancer

Cory McIntyre, father of 4, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer

An online fundraising campaign is underway for the family of an Abbotsford man who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The GoFundMe campaign states that Cory McIntyre, a married dad of four, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

The cancer has spread from his colon to his liver and lungs, and his prognosis is five to 24 months, according to the GoFundMe page.

Cory, 36, and his wife Melissa have two daughters and two sons, ranging in age from one to nine.

“Cory is in immense pain and is mostly bedridden currently and is unable to work,” the page states.

“Cory was the main income earner in their household, and the loss of his income is not something they can financially afford. He has applied for EI but we all know how slowly the government moves. Not to mention it’s not even close to his normal income.”

ALSO SEE: B.C. announces $440 million towards a ‘cancer-free future’

Melissa recently returned to work after her maternity leave.

The GoFundMe page says the family has used up their savings to prepare wills and power of attorney, as well as for daycare start-up fees.

The campaign was started by Melissa’s friend, Tasha Carter, who says the couple are “wonderful people who always help others when they can.”

The fundraising page indicates that Cory had bowel surgery on March 6 to prepare for chemotherapy treatment. As well, a tumour found on his tailbone will require radiation.

Money raised from the GoFundMe campaign will go towards household and medical expenses. The campaign can be found by searching “Cory & Melissa McIntyre” at gofundme.com.

As well, a fundraiser for the family has been organized for Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. at The Wolf Bar, 22336 Lougheed Hwy. in Maple Ridge. There will be live music, food, drinks, a 50/50 draw and a silent auction. The cover charge is $10.

ALSO SEE: BC Cancer launches $500M fundraising campaign as patient numbers projected to grow


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCancerfundraiser

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Distinctive jacket may be key to mystery of missing man: IHIT
Next story
Liberals float possibility of making motion on foreign interference a confidence vote

Just Posted

Baljeet Singh Kundan (left) and Kenneth Morgan Overy of the Freemasons unveil a bronze plaque on Saturday (March 18) at the Abbotsford Masonic Lodge. The plaque commemorates the 150th anniversary of freemasonry in B.C. and Yukon and has a QR code that links to a website. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Etched in stone: Abbotsford Masonic Temple digital marker links past to the present

An 18-year-old Abbotsford driver has been charged after allegedly spitting in the face of two officers following a traffic stop on Monday night (March 20). His parents’ Honda CRV was also impounded for seven days. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
Abbotsford teen driver spits in face of cops following traffic stop

The London Drugs at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre is set to close on June 25. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
London Drugs closing location at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Transit commuter Jamie O’Neill and his son Greyson, might have to move out of Chilliwack if the transit strike in the Fraser Valley persists. (Jamie O’Neill photo)
Transit strike in eastern Fraser Valley could end up costing man his job in Vancouver