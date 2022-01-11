Police were at a Langley motel early Tuesday following a report of a shooting. One man suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Man wounded in leg in targeted Langley shooting

Langley RCMP are investigating early morning incident

Langley RCMP is currently investigating an early morning shooting that took place in the 5700 block of 200 Street.

Police received multiple calls just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning of a shooting in the area. On attendance, police said a lone adult male victim was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gun shot to his lower leg.

Officers could be seen at the Good Knight Inn motel on the third floor.

“It is believed the shooting is targeted,” said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“The investigation is in it’s infancy and very few details are available at this time.”

The victim was a Langley man, and he was known to police, Largy said.

Police were in the process of interviewing the victim Tuesday morning, she said.

As far as police know, this shooting is not related to the murder of an 18-year-old in the parking lot of a Walnut Grove strip mall on Friday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Langley teen, 18, identified as shooting victim

Eighteen-year-old Julian Moya Cardenas was shot and killed in a targeted shooting at the intersection of 202nd St. and 88th Ave. in Walnut Grove.

A statement from the regional Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the deceased victim was known to police.

READ ALSO: Witness to aftermath of fatal Walnut Grove shooting had trouble reporting it to 911

Anyone with information that might assist with the investigations, is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

