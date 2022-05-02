One person was taken to hospital after crews responded to reports of a stabbing in the 9500-block of Prince Charles Boulevard early Monday (May 2, 2022). (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person was taken to hospital after crews responded to reports of a stabbing in the 9500-block of Prince Charles Boulevard early Monday (May 2, 2022). (Shane MacKichan photo)

One to hospital following reported stabbing in Surrey

Crews responded to 9500-block of Prince Charles Avenue early Monday

Police, firefighters and paramedics were on the scene of a Surrey townhouse complex early Monday following reports of a stabbing.

According to one man at the scene, emergency personnel were dispatched to a complex in the 9500-block of Prince Charles Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. on May 2.

When crews arrived, they located a man with multiple wounds, the witness said. The victim was transported to hospital in serious condition, he added.

READ ALSO: Police respond to two possible stabbings within two hours in Surrey

Part of the complex was behind police tape, as well as the adjacent strip mall alley way.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation, or with information that could help investigators, may contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-05052.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPstabbingSurrey

Previous story
PHOTOS: Mission Literacy in Motion’s Riot of Reading event

Just Posted

Mayor Pau... (cough)... Dr. Brainy and his assistant at Opening Nite Theatre. Bob Friesen photo
PHOTOS: Mission Literacy in Motion’s Riot of Reading event

Ron Sestrap jingles a bell during a two-hour shift of volunteering for the Salvation Army kettle campaign in 2018. Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News
Salvation Army in Abbotsford raises $1.5 million in flood relief for Fraser Valley communities

Sunday (May 1) will have the week’s last bit of sunshine, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)
Fraser Valley forecast: No sunshine for a week

dfdd
UPDATE: Alaskan woman missing from Hope area found safe and sound