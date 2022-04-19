One to hospital after tractor-trailer, sedan collide in Surrey

Afternoon crash closed intersection of Highway 10 and 168 Street for several hours

A collision between a tractor-trailer and a sedan sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Monday (April 18). (Shane MacKichan photo)

A collision between a tractor-trailer and a sedan sent one person to hospital and closed Highway 10 and 168 Street in Surrey for several hours Monday (April 18).

“There’s been a multi-vehicle crash with possible life-threatening injuries to individuals,” Tyner Gillies, RCMP watch commander, told Black Press Media.

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. Both east- and westbound lanes of Highway 10 were closed between 168 and 172 Streets.

In a news release issued at about 5:30 p.m. Monday (April 18), Surrey RCMP said one of drivers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“Due to serious nature of the collision, Highway 10 will be shut down with traffic control personnel in place. It is requested that the public avoid the area,” the release said.

A second news release, issued just before 4 a.m. Tuesday (April 19), advised that the road had been reopened.

The driver of the sedan sustained serious injuries, it adds.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage from the area at the time the collision occurred is asked to call the Surrey detachment at 605-599-0502.



