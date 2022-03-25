Hailey Townsend had a small gift ready for the person who donated the 5,000th dollar to her fundraising efforts for Ukraine. (Submitted photo)

Hailey Townsend had a small gift ready for the person who donated the 5,000th dollar to her fundraising efforts for Ukraine. (Submitted photo)

One more weekend of sales for Abbotsford girl raising funds for Ukraine

Hailey Townsend is selling homemade bracelets and other items until Sunday

An Abbotsford girl who is selling homemade bracelets and other items has so far raised more than $5,000 for Ukraine.

Hailey Townsend, 11, completes her fundraising endeavour this weekend. She will be located outside her home at 2508 Guilford Drive until Sunday (March 27).

Hailey, with the help of her friend Aliya Dionne, set out on March 10 to raise $50 by selling handmade bracelets, bookmarks and other items from a stand outside her home.

On the first day, they ended up just shy of $300. But after media reports on the project, the funds have skyrocketed.

The funds will be donated to UNICEF’s Ukraine Emergency Fund.

If Hailey is not outside, people can knock on the door to make a donation.

RELATED: Abbotsford girl sells homemade bracelets and bookmarks, raising more than $5,000 for Ukraine

fundraisingUkraine

Previous story
White Rock man chairs effort by former Vietnamese refugees to raise $100K for Ukraine
Next story
Chilliwack boy, 7, spends spring break giving away own books to other kids

Just Posted

Nicholas Hajiadem with Abbotsford’s Twisters Gymnastics competes on the even bars during the Twisters Gymnastic Invitational at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Athletes from Western Canada gather in Chilliwack for Twisters Gymnastics Invitational meet

Folks take in Ted Driediger’s solo exhibition Drawn to Clay at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Artists wanted for 2023/2024 exhibitions at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Prince Rupert RCMP have recently responded to several calls in the Prince Rupert area. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing northern B.C. children cancelled

Jackson Kuhn, 7, of Chilliwack gave away a bunch of his books to other kids on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Jenn Kuhn photo)
Chilliwack boy, 7, spends spring break giving away own books to other kids