One more public meeting in Abbotsford school district budget process, May 4

Public invited to learn more and contribute ideas as district fine tunes next year’s budget

A screenshot from this year’s budget presentation by the Abbotsford school district illustrates how much of each dollar in the budget is allocated. The public is invited to learn more about the budget process and contribute to the conversation online and in person. (Screenshot/Abbotsford school district)

A second public meeting to learn about the Abbotsford school district budget is planned for May 4.

The meeting will be available to attend in person at the board office, and via Microsoft Teams. The first one was held March 2 as part of the district’s public consultation process. The budget needs to be approved by the board by June 30.

Abbotsford’s school district presents its budget alongside its strategic plan, to ensure they are serving each other.

“Our strategic plan serves as the framework for determining the initiatives and projects we want to invest in to provide new and exciting opportunities for our students and staff,” said Korky Neufeld, board chair. “An important step to ensuring we are on the right track is by providing engaging opportunities for our entire school district community to participate in this process and share their voice.”

The school district’s budget is based on five guiding principles. They are to: maximize the allocation of resources to support the goals and priorities in the strategic plan; commit to building a strong understanding of budget information through ongoing communications; maintain a three-year budget plan to ensure funding sources can support program initiatives; maintain surplus/reserve balances to respond to emergent needs; and maintain strong fiscal management policies.

For those who want to engage in other ways, there is also an “engagement portal” on the district website, under Strategic Plan and Budget Consultation.

The public can post ideas, ask questions, see the budgeting timeline and learn more about spending by looking through recent financial documents.

There is also a survey available to complete on the district website.

Last year, more than 1,300 people engaged with the online portal, and nearly 700 surveys were filled in. The majority of those were filled by employees and parents or guardians.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on May 4 at the board office, 2790 Tims St.

