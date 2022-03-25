Police responding to the 12600-block of 72 Avenue Thursday (March 24, 2022) located ‘evidence consistent with a shooting.’ (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police responding to the 12600-block of 72 Avenue Thursday (March 24, 2022) located ‘evidence consistent with a shooting.’ (Shane MacKichan photo)

One injured in ‘targeted’ Surrey shooting

Police say victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Surrey RCMP are investigating after shots were fired in the Newton area Thursday (March 24).

In a news release, police confirm evidence “consistent with a shooting” was located in the 12600-block of 72 Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

“A male victim with non-life threatening injuries was located,” the release continues.

Police say while the investigation is in its early stages, all indications are that the shooting was targeted.

A police closure of 68 Avenue from 126 to 128 Streets was reportedly connected to the shooting. According to a witness, several casings were located on the road and sidewalk in the 12700-block of 68 Avenue.

The incident was the second targeted shooting in Surrey in less than 24 hours.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday (March 23), a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after shots were fired in the Guildford area. The victim was located in Newton.

READ MORE: Man, 19, shot in Guildford on Wednesday night

Police said that victim’s injuries were also considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


