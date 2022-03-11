One injured in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP do not believe a shooting Thursday night (March 10) in the Guildford area was associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey RCMP do not believe a shooting Thursday night (March 10) in the Guildford area was associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey RCMP do not believe a shooting Thursday night (March 10) in the Guildford area was associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey RCMP do not believe a shooting Thursday night (March 10) in the Guildford area was associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey RCMP do not believe a shooting Thursday night (March 10) in the Guildford area was associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey RCMP do not believe a shooting Thursday night (March 10) in the Guildford area was associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey RCMP do not believe a shooting Thursday night (March 10) in the Guildford area was associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Surrey RCMP are looking for anyone with information on a late-night shooting at a townhouse complex in Guildford Thursday (March 10).

Police say one man was found with an apparent gunshot wound during response to a report of shots fired at 11:30 p.m. in the 14100-block of 104 Avenue.

The incident appears targeted, but is not believed associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, police say. At the scene, yellow police tape could be seen around a blue BMW X5.

Investigation is in the early stages and a motive has not been determined, a news release issued just before midnight Thursday states.

Officers were in the area collecting evidence, including CCTV footage, and ask anyone with information regarding what happened and who is responsible to call the detachment, at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca

