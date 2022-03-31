(Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

One in hospital, one in custody following stabbing in west Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police says Major Crime Unit is taking over file and will remain on scene

One person is in hospital after being stabbed in an Abbotsford home Thursday afternoon.

The Abbotsford Police Department has confirmed that a suspect is being held in custody, and the stabbing victim is in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place at a home on Lefeuvre Road near Fraser Highway, causing a closure of Lefeuvre and heavy traffic volume. Many witnesses in the area noted that the Emergency Response Team was on site, along with APD and other emergency responders.

The roads are now open, but officers will be remaining on scene for some time.

APD have confirmed that there is no risk to public safety at this time. The Major Crime Unit is taking over the file, APD have said.

More to come.

