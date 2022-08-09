One dead, one injured in Surrey shooting Tuesday afternoon

‘We have confirmed that one person is deceased and a second person has been transported to hospital,’ Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said

A person was killed in a shooting in Guildford on Tuesday afternoon, near 108 Avenue and 148 Street.

“We have confirmed that one person is deceased and a second person has been transported to hospital,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is “working with Surrey to gather information,” IHIT Sgt. Tim Pierotti said.

More to come…

Another shooting in Surrey near 148 street and 108 ave. This time a taxi involved in it. Police investigating on the scene. pic.twitter.com/p7aM5f46Md — Gurpreet S. Sahota (@GurpreetSSahota) August 9, 2022

