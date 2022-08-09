File photo

One dead, one injured in Surrey shooting Tuesday afternoon

‘We have confirmed that one person is deceased and a second person has been transported to hospital,’ Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said

A person was killed in a shooting in Guildford on Tuesday afternoon, near 108 Avenue and 148 Street.

“We have confirmed that one person is deceased and a second person has been transported to hospital,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is “working with Surrey to gather information,” IHIT Sgt. Tim Pierotti said.

More to come…

