Surrey RCMP, pictured in June. 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Triple shooting in Surrey leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Surrey RCMP say two other victims were taken to hospital

Surrey RCMP say one person is dead and two other are injured after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday (July 30).

Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 14600-block of 20 Avenue, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

The release says when officers arrived, they found three male victims “in medical distress suffering from gunshot wounds,” adding they “provided life-saving measures” until paramedics arrived.

Despite that, one of the injured men died at scene. Police say the other two victims were taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in, Surrey RCMP say.

The release adds that the initial investigation show “that this was a targeted incident,” but the investigation is in the early stages and police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase.

“At this point in time, there is no concern for public safety.”

Surrey RCMP is now looking for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to contact police.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
U.S. judge gives life term to Canadian ISIS propagandist
Next story
Man shot in Vancouver after police say he assaulted an officer

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Andy Harrington (right), executive director with Canadian Foodgrains Bank, meet with farmers and others in Ethiopia in July. This farmer had “a massive explosion in growth,” after one year of being part of a Canadian Foodgrains Bank program. (Submitted by Andy Harrington)
Chilliwack man with national charity working to end hunger says world food crisis ‘solvable’

Well-known Australian children’s entertainer Emma Watkins holds the chewed up fan mail from seven-year-old Erika Hopfner (left) of Chilliwack. (Left photo submitted by Shannon Hopfner; Right photo Emma Watkins/ Facebook)
Australian singer finds Chilliwack girl who wrote fan mail after puppy chews up letter

Mathon said if people can’t afford $20, he’ll even do it for free. But if they can spare some money, a donation of any size would be of great help. Patrick Penner / Mission Record
Retired Mission sign maker picks up old trade to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

IHIT is investigating the death of a woman in Abbotsford on July 28. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News file)
UPDATE: IHIT identifies victim of Abbotsford homicide as mom of two, Kamaljit Sandhu