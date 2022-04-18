Old Yale Brewing reveals Abbotsford location plans

The Old Yale Brewing location in Abbotsford is set to open on Laurel Street this winter. (Submitted)

Old Yale Brewing has announced its new 10,000-square-foot, 220-seat craft brewery and kitchen Abbotsford location will be opening this winter.

The build for the new establishment is already underway and it will be located in downtown Abbotsford on Laurel Street at the former location of the Abbotsford Banquet and Conference Centre.

The Abbotsford location will feature a 10-hectoliter brewhouse; a full bar with 15 beers on tap, four of which will come directly from 10hl serving tanks; a full-service 700-square-foot kitchen and a 30-seat covered patio.

Other features for the brewery, which will have an outdoor and cabin-inspired theme, include a games area, the Little Explorers corner, a beer and merchandise store, and design elements like a 12-foot tree, cabin-like booths and a river-inspired mural created by local artist Pencil Fingerz.

The News first learned about the proposal in the summer of 2020, but managing partner Zach Van stated it has been in the works since late-2019.

“We are thrilled to finally announce our expansion into Abbotsford,” he said in a press release. “We started this project in late 2019, and it’s been a long road. We’ve been furiously working behind the scenes to ensure that we can replicate the amazing customer experience we offer to our customers in Chilliwack, and bring it to our friends, family and customers in the beautiful city of Abbotsford.”

This will be the second location for the company, as they currently operate a brewery and tasting room in Chilliwack.

The company originally formed in 1999 and sold to a group of local investors in 2012. Current owners Artisans Ales then purchased the company in 2014. For more on the company, visit oldyalebrewing.com.

