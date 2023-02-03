Old Yale Brewing will be holding a job fair in Abbotsford on Feb. 19 and 20. (Instagram photo)

Old Yale Brewing holding job fair in Abbotsford

Brewery and kitchen hiring for new location in downtown Abbotsford

The new Old Yale Brewing location in Abbotsford will be hosting a job fair on Feb. 19 and 20.

Old Yale Brewing is set to open a 10,000-square-foot, 220-seat craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Abbotsford on Laurel Street (former site of the Abbotsford Banquet and Conference Centre).

They stated on social media that they are hiring servers, bartenders, hosts, expos, line and prep cooks, shift leads and kitchen leads.

The job fair will be held at Studioture, which is located at 2547 Montvue Ave. Hours for the fair on Feb. 19 will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it will run 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 20.

All 15-minute interviews will include snacks and beer tasters.

Those who are unable to attend the job fair but still want to work for Old Yale Brewing can apply online at old-yale-brewing-co.breezy.hr.

An opening date for the location has not yet been revealed, but it was originally announced as opening in winter-2023.

RELATED: Old Yale Brewing reveals Abbotsford location plans

