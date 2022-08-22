Okanagan man goes missing after planning camping trip in B.C. Interior

Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)Taren Lacey was last heard from on June 24, 2022 (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)
Taren Lacey’s vehicle is a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup with a camper on the back, B.C. license plate PC848V (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)Taren Lacey’s vehicle is a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup with a camper on the back, B.C. license plate PC848V (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Have you seen Taren (Terry) Ray Lacey?

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are searching for the missing 60-year-old.

Lacey was last heard from on June 24 and had told family of plans to travel and camp through B.C.’s interior before making his way to the lower mainland.

Family and friends have not heard from him since and are concerned for his wellbeing.

Lacey is described as 6’1 and 181 pounds. He has grey hair, blue eyes, and typically wears glasses.

Lacey’s camper is on the back of a white, 2012 Ford F250 pickup truck with B.C. license plate PC848V.

Anyone who sees his vehicle or has information of his whereabouts are asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

