Sunny and dry weather leads to record-setting temperatures in many Lower Mainland cities from Oct. 1-3. (File photo)

October begins by setting multi-day temperature records in Lower Mainland

Agassiz, Chilliwack, and Hope saw temperatures not reached in over 70 years

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Lower Mainland can finally look forward to some much-needed rain and cooler temperatures.

Although the next few days are still expected to be warm weather and plenty of sunshine, Thanksgiving Monday should see a daily high of 16 C, according to Environment Canada, which is the first time the area has seen a daily high of less than 18 C since Sept. 23.

It’s this continued trend of abnormally warm weather than has caused many Lower Mainland cities to set another round of temperature records in recent days.

Oct. 1, 2, and 3 (Saturday-Monday) were record-setting days in many places, including:

• Abbotsford: Oct. 2 – 27.5 C with previous record of 27 C in 1993, Oct. 3 – 28 C with previous record of 26.7 C in 1980

• Agassiz: Oct. 2 – 27.4 C tying previous record in 1993, Oct. 3 – 27.7 C with previous record of 26.7 C in 1932

• Chilliwack: Oct. 2 – 27.4 C with previous record of 27 C in 1993, Oct. 3 – 27.7 C with previous record of 26.7 C in 1952

• Hope: Oct. 1 – 29 C with previous record of 27.7 C in 1987, Oct. 3 – 27.5 C with previous record of 27.2 C in 1952

• Pitt Meadows: Oct. 2 – 27.5 C with previous record of 24.9 C in 2020, Oct. 3 – 27.6 C with previous record of 26.5 C in 1993

Dozens of other B.C. cities also set temperature records over the weekend, with some passing temperatures that haven’t been seen in 90 years.

READ MORE: Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set

Since this stretch of record-setting weather, temperature highs in the Lower Mainland have dipped back down to around 20 C, where they are expected to stay until Thanksgiving Day kicks off another decline in temperatures into weather more typical of the fall season.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Environment Canada weatherlowermainlandWeather

