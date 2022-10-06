North Vancouver RCMP head under investigation for alleged misconduct

North Vancouver RCMP Supt. William Lee is being investigated for alleged workplace misconduct. He has been re-assigned while the investigation plays out. (File photo courtesy of City of North Vancouver)

The North Vancouver RCMP detachment’s top cop has been temporarily re-assigned elsewhere while an investigation into allegations of misconduct against him remains underway.

BC RCMP won’t confirm the nature of the allegations against Supt. William Lee – which were first reported on by Global News – but communications director Dawn Roberts did confirm that there is an ongoing internal investigation, that it isn’t being conducted by the North Vancouver RCMP, and that Lee is not working at the detachment for the time being.

City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan said she was “shocked and outraged” by the allegations, in a statement to Black Press Media.

“These allegations are serious, and if proven to be true, demand action and justice. When it comes to allegations of this nature, let me be very clear, I believe people when they come forward,” she said. “These allegations further underscore what is broken between the RCMP and the municipalities they serve. As local government, we do not have the ability to provide the oversight that is so clearly needed.”

District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little also confirmed he was aware of the allegations. He said Insp. Vaz Kassam is serving as the acting officer in charge while the investigation remains underway.

Lee has been with the RCMP for more than 25 years and superintendent of the North Vancouver detachment since September 2021. Prior to his position there he worked with the Kelowna RCMP, before moving to the Lower Mainland and working in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, the Combined Forces Enforcement Unit and the Office of Investigative Standards.

BC RCMP did not provide a timeline on when the investigation into Lee is expected to be complete. Little said he is meeting with Assistant Commissioner Maureen Levy this week to discuss long-term plans for the North Vancouver detachment.

