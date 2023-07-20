Day two on the Bald Range Creek wildfire off Westside Road. (Central Okanagan Emergency Response)

North Okanagan fires under control, road reopens

Lightning suspected cause of Enderby and Sicamous fires

Two new fires spotted in the region yesterday have been brought under control.

A .3 hectare fire near Larch Hills in Sicamous, located at Annis Forest Service Road, was discovered Wednesday around 11:20 a.m.

North east of Enderby, a .009 hectare fire was detected near Cook Creek Forest Service Road around 9:45 a.m. July 19.

Both fires are suspected to be caused by lightning.

The Bald Range Creek fire off Westside Road south of Vernon is also under control.

The 4.08-hectare blaze was sparked Monday and the cause remains under investigation.

Westside Road remains limited to single-lane, alternating traffic between Main St and Shelter Cove.

DriveBC anticipates the road will fully re-open by 6 p.m. today, July 20.

READ MORE: Small fire sparked behind formerly-burned Vernon gymnastics gym

READ MORE: Lightning suspected cause of new fire in south Shuswap

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023North Okanagan Regional DistrictSalmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lightning suspected cause of new fire in South Shuswap
Next story
UPDATE: BC Wildfire responding with air support to out-of-control fire in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Three wildfires are burning outside of Merritt, all caused by lightning. (BC Wildfire Services)
UPDATE: 3 wildfires southeast of Merritt all at different stages of control

CUPE Local 561 ratified a mediated agreement with First Transit on Friday, ending a strike that lasted for 124 days and suspended bus services in the Fraser Valley. / File photo
Fraser Valley transit strike ends after union members ratify deal

A B.C. Emergency Health Services helicopter coming in for a landing after a reported drowning July 21 in the Vedder River. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Chilliwack emergency crews respond to report of drowning

A sentencing hearing began Friday (July 21) for Reinhard “Bud” Loewen for six charges of sexual assault related to when he was purporting to be a massage therapist. (Facebook photo)
Crown wants 2 years for Abbotsford masseur who sexually assaulted 12 women