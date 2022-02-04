RCMP request help to locate missing Vancouver Island mother and infant son

Pair last seen by family on Jan. 4 and may have gone to Manitoba

Jacqueline Nelson and her infant son Kane were last seen by family on January 4, 2022. (RCMP Handout)

A mother and her infant son are missing, according to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Mounties are asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year-old Jacqueline Nelson and her three-month-old son Kane.

The pair were reported missing on the afternoon of Jan. 24 but were last seen by family on Jan. 4.

“On Jan. 24, 2022, family received electronic communication but it has not been confirmed that it was directly from Jacqueline,” said a news release from the RCMP. “Police have reason to believe that Jacqueline may have been in Manitoba around Jan. 27, 2022. This has yet to be confirmed and it is not known if she is still there.”

Officers believe Nelson and her son may be driving, or passengers in a blue, 2006 Honda Civic, four-door sedan, with a B.C. licence plate of NE0 98G. The clear coat on the hood and roof is peeling.

The mother is described as being 115-pounds and standing 5-foot-3, with red hair and blue eyes.

Those with information about the pair or their whereabouts are urged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

