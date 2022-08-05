Night time photos of Nohomin Creek wildfire, about two kilometres north of Lytton, B.C. July 14, 2022. (Facebook/Edith Loring Kuhanga)

Night time photos of Nohomin Creek wildfire, about two kilometres north of Lytton, B.C. July 14, 2022. (Facebook/Edith Loring Kuhanga)

Nohomin creek wildfire near Lytton slows with cooler weather

Burning conditions will likely return to what was experienced in late July with weekend heat

The Nohomin Creek wildfire is reported to be less aggressive in the cooler, wet weather.

No growth was reported overnight on Aug. 4, and the fire’s south, northeast, and east flanks remain stable with no active fire behaviour.

There is active fire behaviour in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park. In this area, the blaze is burning on steep cliffs, and rocky terrain ground crews cannot access.

There will continue to be smoke and active fire within the park boundaries.

Temperatures are forecast to return to above seasonal over the weekend and burning conditions will likely return to what was experienced in late July.

The high for Aug. 5 in the area of the blaze is a cloudy 27C but will climb to 35C by the weekend.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks 2 fires above Okanagan Mountain Park

READ MORE: South Okanagan wildfire sees significant growth, evacuation orders still in effect

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfire

Previous story
Government to use regulation to ban handgun imports in two weeks
Next story
Snowbirds still set to appear in Abbotsford despite crash earlier this week

Just Posted

The Table Bistro is a new dining option that has arrived in Abbotsford this summer. (Instagram photo)
The Table Bistro opens in Abbotsford

Local cyclists (from left) Richard Blaschek, Mike Woodard and Timo Itkonen set off this month to complete the Cycling 4 Water journey that started last year to raise awareness and money for water wells in Africa. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford-Mission trio to cycle to the Arctic Ocean to fund wells in Africa

BE Power Equipment owner and CEO Curtis Braber (front) has been named a regional winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford man named a regional winner of entrepreneur award

The Abbotsford Pilots have signed a pair of players for the 2022-23 season.
Abbotsford Pilots sign pair of players