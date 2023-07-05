A man was kicked off of a Flair Airlines flight at the Kelowna International Airport on Sunday, July 2. (@okanaganpartylife/Instagram)

No fly zone: Disruptive man kicked off Kelowna flight

Kelowna RCMP, Flair Airlines, YLW are investigating the incident that took place on Sunday, July 2

The Kelowna RCMP, Flair Airlines, and Kelowna International Airport (YLW) are investigating after a man was kicked off a plane leaving for Edmonton on Sunday, July 2.

On Flair’s 11:30 a.m. flight leaving Kelowna, the plane was delayed after a man argued with flight attendants, became disruptive and refused to leave the plane.

The man had his small dog sitting on his lap, who was injured. It is believed the man was taking his dog home for treatment.

According to the RCMP, the man became disruptive after he refused to stop being on his phone. After arguing with flight attendants, the RCMP were called to the scene, where they convinced the man to get off the plane, but he wasn’t happy about it.

People on the plane caught the incident on video.

The man’s behaviour escalated through the airport when they finally got him into an office. His arguing continued to the point where the RCMP arrested him. He was later released and his punishment will be handed to him after the ongoing investigation.

There is a chance for criminal charges, or he could face disciplinary action from the airline and the airport, meaning he could be banned from Flair or YLW.

