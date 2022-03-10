No-cost mental health help offer extended for Lower Mainland farmers affected by flooding

Do More Foundation, Telus MyCare extended offer to the end of March

A Canada-wide agricultural non-profit is supporting the mental health of farmers affected by the B.C. floods.

Partnering with Telus Health My Care, The Do More Agricultural Foundation has extended its offer to provide no-cost mental health counselling for B.C. farmers, growers, ranchers and their families affected by the floods in southern B.C. last autumn.

According to Do More spokesperson Himadry Singh, the non-profit’s partnership with Telus enabled the extension of this program until the end of March.

“The mental health impact this devastation has caused will have lasting effects and Do More Ag is committed to ensuring producers have access to critical resources,” Do More said in a statement.

Eliigble producers and their families can register for the program and find more information online at domore.ag/bc-support. There is an online form available through this page, which will give the applicant an access code and further instruction on how to sign up through the Telus MyCare app.

The Do More Agricultural Foundation is focused on the mental health and support of agricultural producers across the country, aiming to break the barriers and stigma surrounding seeking help for stress, depression, burnout and other mental health issues producers may face.

