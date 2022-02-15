No big donations from Abbotsford in leaked Freedom Convoy campaign document

About 100 donors listed in spreadsheet leaked from GiveSendGo campaign website

There are no significant Abbotsford-based donations on the leaked list of donors to the anti-mandate convoy’s GiveSendGo campaign.

The spreadsheet was reportedly leaked by hackers over the weekend, and lists the donors’ names, emails, donation amounts, postal or zip codes, and any messages of support to the convoy participants, as well as IP addresses. The Abbotsford News searched the spreadsheet for the first three letters of Abbotsford’s four main postal codes, and the words Abbotsford and Abby.

The spreadsheet shows about 100 separate donations made that are attached to Abbotsford postal codes, and most are US$100 or less. The largest donation was $1,000.

Several donors commented that they are still waiting for their refund from GoFundMe. Other commenters wished the Freedom Convoy well, asking people to be stay strong, and offering prayer.

There were some large donations from the Fraser Valley to the GiveSendGo campaign, according to the spreadsheet.

A Langley shooting range is one of the biggest contributors, donating US$18,000, close to $23,000 Canadian at current exchange rates. The campaign has reported raising more than $9 million toward a goal of $16 million.

On Friday, Feb. 4, GoFundMe closed down the first convoy campaign, for alleged violations of its terms of service.

GoFundMe said it was acting on “evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity.”

Organizers responded by launching this second campaign on GiveSendGo, a self-described Christian crowdfunding site.

On Monday, the GiveSendGo site was offline, the result, reportedly, of a weekend attack by hackers who claimed to have stolen a list of donors to the convoy and have posted the information online. According to that information, 55 per cent of donations are from the United States and 38 per cent are from Canada.

READ MORE: Langley shooting range listed as one of the top donors to ‘Freedom Convoy’

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordNews