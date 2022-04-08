Forensic investigators returned to the home of Naomi Onotera after her husband was arrested and charged with her death on Dec. 17 last year. (Langley Advance Times files)

Forensic investigators returned to the home of Naomi Onotera after her husband was arrested and charged with her death on Dec. 17 last year. (Langley Advance Times files)

No bail for accused in Langley woman’s death

Suspect’s attempt to gain bail had been opposed by a protest

The man charged in the death of Langley’s Naomi Onotera will remain in jail, a Surrey Provincial Court judge has decided.

Obnes Regis had first applied for bail back in February, which prompted a small protest by friends and supporters of Ontoera outside the courthouse.

Onotera, a Langley City resident and schoolteacher in Surrey, disappeared at the end of August last year.

Her husband, Regis, was arrested on Dec. 17 and has been in custody since then, facing charges of manslaughter and indignity to human remains.

Reasons for granting or denying bail are covered by publication bans and cannot be released publicly.

Regis is currently scheduled to be back in court on May 16, for a scheduling appearance.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Onotera’s disappearance around Aug. 28 last year sparked a campaign to find her, as her friends and family papered Langley and surrounding areas with missing person posters, and searched the woods and fields near her home.

READ MORE: Supporters rally against bail for accused killer of Langley woman

In September, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in to work with the Langley RCMP on the investigation, and by late in the month an extensive search began at Onotera’s house.

There were further searches in December, including a vehicle being towed from the home under police supervision.

Shortly after that, police announced the arrest of Regis.

