New year-round campground opens at E.C. Manning Provincial Park

E.C. Manning Provincial Park has a new campground that is open now for those hardy enough to camp in the winter.

The Skyview Campground offers 62 sites at this time of year, with another 30 opening in the summer. Located near the Lighting Lake day-use area, all of the sites have hookups for water, 50-amp power and sewer, making it the first fully serviced campground for BC Parks.

There’s also a heated shower building.

“Camping has never been so popular, which is why we are providing more opportunities for people to get outside and connect with nature year round,” said George Heyman, B.C.’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Investing in parks improves the overall visitor experience and showcases the natural beauty of British Columbia in every season.”

A Nordic ski trail cuts right through Skyview, connecting with more than 60 kilometres of groomed trails, and downhill skiers are close to the alpine area with 36 runs.

During the summer, campers can enjoy canoeing and swimming at Lightning Lake and hike a variety of trails that wind through alpine meadows.

“E.C. Manning Park is a year-round destination and the new campground expands and enhances the visitor experience,” said Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment.

Upgrades have also been made to the Buckhorn Backcountry Campground, which is located along the Heather Trail. A new group shelter has been constructed and 14 elevated tent platforms have been added, along with new bear-proof food caches and three footbridges.

E.C. Manning Park is one of the most popular parks in B.C., averaging more than one million visitors every year.

Reservations for Skyview Campground can be made at manningpark.com/skyview/