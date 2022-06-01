New tenants coming to revamped Chilliwack Mall will see restaurants, retail

A Kelly O’Bryans restaurant, Vie en Rose lingerie are among new tenants named by SmartCentres REIT

Site plan of Chilliwack Mall shows spaces where new tenants will be established. (SmartCentres REIT)

Several new tenants for Chilliwack Mall have been announced by SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

The revamped mall will be welcoming: Kelly O’Bryan’s Restaurant, La Vie en Rose, Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen and Marble Slab, according to a recently updated site plan.

Ontario-based SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust purchased the Chilliwack Mall in 2017, and announced ambitious plans to demall the shopping centre at Luckakuck Way and Vedder Road.

The process of “demalling” features a shift away from established anchor tenants at opposite ends of an indoor mall, a style of shopping centre that was popularized in the 1960s.

Instead there are clusters of standalone or multiple tenant buildings, surrounded by ample parking.

Demolition of the existing enclosed mall will be followed up by adding 47,821 square feet of multi-tenant retail space to be built out in phases in the 15.52-acre space.

When WalMart left the Chilliwack Mall in late 2010 for Eagle Landing, the owners then moved to the current redevelopment adding the Winners, Sport Chek and Reitmans as part of an $11 million redevelopment.

